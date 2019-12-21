MLB Rumors: Could Edwin Encarnacion Reunite With the Blue Jays?
The Hot Stove has stayed mostly lukewarm this week as the winter stretches on.
People are curious whether the Indians will keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor or trade him before he becomes a free agent next offseason. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts's name has also come up in recent trade talks, but there hasn't been any strong signs from either club about what they'll do with their stars.
Free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson is still on the market and rumors continue to buzz over whether he'll return to the Braves or go to a new team. Will he be the next top free agent to sign a deal in December?
Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- The Blue Jays have made "competitive offers" on free agents Hyun-Jin Ryu and Edwin Encarnacion. Toronto has a "decent chance to sign at least [Encarnacion]." (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- There's mutual interest between Encarnacion and the Blue Jays. He previously played with the club for eight seasons. (Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet)
- First baseman C.J. Cron and the Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)
- Free-agent second baseman Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million deal. The contract also includes performance bonuses. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- Josh Donaldson has received multiple four-year offers, and the Twins and Nationals are believed to be at that level. The Dodgers and Braves "remain in the mix" for Donaldson but might not be willing to offer a four years. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- Catcher Martin Maldonado and the Astros have agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal. Maldonado had other offers but took less money to return to Houston. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Indians told teams interested in Francisco Lindor that they wanted each club's best and final offers for the shortstop so they can assess their options over the weekend. This does not mean Cleveland will trade Lindor. The Reds, Dodgers and Padres are believed to be have expressed interest in him. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)