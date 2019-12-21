Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Hot Stove has stayed mostly lukewarm this week as the winter stretches on.

People are curious whether the Indians will keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor or trade him before he becomes a free agent next offseason. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts's name has also come up in recent trade talks, but there hasn't been any strong signs from either club about what they'll do with their stars.

Free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson is still on the market and rumors continue to buzz over whether he'll return to the Braves or go to a new team. Will he be the next top free agent to sign a deal in December?

Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball: