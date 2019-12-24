Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have agreed to a deal with right-handed reliever Dellin Betances, the team announced.

The deal was first reported by Andy Martino of SNY. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the contract is worth $10.5 million. He can earn up to $13 million if he pitches in 70 games. There is a player option for 2021 and a vesting player option for 2022.

Betances, 31, is coming off a season in which he played in just one game and pitched 2/3 of an inning. He missed the majority of the season due to a bone spur in his right shoulder that was causing discomfort. On Sept. 15, he entered a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and briefly pitched before he landed awkwardly on the mount and suffered a partial tear of his left Achilles.

Betances had been a member of the New York Yankees since being drafted in the eighth round of the 2006 draft and gave him $1 million. He made his major league debut in 2011 and was a four-time All-Star from 2014 to 2017.