Former Yankees starting pitcher Don Larsen, who threw the only perfect game in World Series history against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic, died at age 90 on Wednesday, according to his representative Andrew Levy.

Larsen was a two-time World Series champion with New York, winning World Series MVP in 1956. Roy Halladay is the only other pitcher to throw a postseason perfect game.

"The world is less 'perfect' today," Levy tweeted on Wednesday night. "Don Larsen, the only man to pitch a perfect game in World Series history, is gone. Goodbye, my friend. We will miss you!

Larsen pitched 14 MLB seasons, including five with the Yankees. He posted a 3.78 career ERA, logging four postseason victories.