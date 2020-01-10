Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Cubs and star third baseman Kris Bryant have reached an $18.6 million deal for 2020, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Chicago and Bryant settled on a deal ahead of Friday's noon CT deadline for sharing proposed salary figures with arbitration-eligible players. Javier Baez, Kyle Swarber, Albert Almora Jr., Willson Contreras and Kyle Ryan are also among the club's 2020 arbitration class.

The Chicago Sun Times' Gordon Wittenmyer reports the club agreed to a one-year, $1.575 million deal with Almora.

In 2019, Bryant earned $12.9 million and earned his third All-Star nod. He hit .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI in 147 games. Bryant has been included in trade rumors this offseason as the Cubs have looked at making roster changes following a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs.

Chicago selected Bryant in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He made his major-league debut in 2015, when he was selected for his first All-Star Game and won the National League Rookie of the Year.