Arbitration Roundup: Mookie Betts, Red Sox Reach Reported Record-Setting $27M Deal
The Red Sox have reportedly avoided arbitration with rightfielder Mookie Betts by reached a record-setting $27 million deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Bett's reported contract breaks the previous record set by Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado's one-year, $26 million deal in 2019.
The deadline for clubs and arbitration-eligible players to exchange salary figures was Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Dozens of players have also reportedly avoided arbitration with their clubs.
Check out the latest arbitration news and rumors:
- Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Cubs have avoided arbitration with a one-year, $18.6 million deal. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)
- Centerfielder Jackie Bradly Jr. and the Red Sox settled on an $11 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Mets settled on a $9.7 million contract with right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard. (Anthony DiComo, MLB.com)
- Right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer and the Reds avoided arbitration with a $17.5 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Mariners and outfielder Mitch Haniger settled on a $3.01 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Rays avoided arbitration with right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow ($2.05 million) and outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($3.3 million). (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- Right-handed pitcher Mike Foltynewicz ($6.425 million) and shortstop Dansby Swanson ($3.15 million) avoided arbitration with the Braves. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and the Diamondbacks settled on a $9.43 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- Infielder Tommy La Stella and the Angels settled on a $3.25 million. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- The Yankees avoided arbitration with third baseman Gio Urshela with a $2.475 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
- Centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. and the Cubs settled on a $1.575 million arbitration deal. (Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago Sun-Times)
- Infielder Marcus Semien and the Athletics reached a $13 million deal. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Rangers avoided arbitration with outfielder Joey Gallo with a $4.4 million deal. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)