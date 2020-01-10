The Red Sox have reportedly avoided arbitration with rightfielder Mookie Betts by reached a record-setting $27 million deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Bett's reported contract breaks the previous record set by Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado's one-year, $26 million deal in 2019.

The deadline for clubs and arbitration-eligible players to exchange salary figures was Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Dozens of players have also reportedly avoided arbitration with their clubs.

