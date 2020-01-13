Major League Baseball handed out unprecedented penalties to the Astros on Monday for the club illegally stealing signs.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow received one-year suspensions, and the club was fined $5 million. Houston must also forfeit first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021. No players will be punished, and the league chose only to discipline those in positions of authority.

One hour after MLB announced its discipline of the club, Astros owner Jim Crane fired Hinch and Luhnow.

The sign-stealing allegations against the Astros came to light in a November report by The Athletic when former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers accused his former team of using a centerfield camera to steal catchers' signs. The pitches were then relayed to batters by a teammate or teammates banging on a trash can in the dugout.

After commissioner Rob Manfred released the findings of MLB's investigation into the Astros allegations, several current and retired players reacted to the news on social media.