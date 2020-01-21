Dustin Pedroia Suffers Setback in Rehab, Career in Jeopardy

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia suffered a setback in the rehabilitation of his left knee, according to The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

The injury has forced him to re-think his comeback plan and could jeopardize his future as a player.

Pedroia initially suffered the injury in 2015 and has had three surgeries on it since. The two-time World Series winner has played in just nine games over the last two seasons.

Before the 2019 season, the four-time All-Star said that he was unsure if he would ever play again. He ended up playing six games. But now, Pedroia's prophecy seems like a distinct possibility.

Pedroia has sustained a series of injuries since the 2010 season. That year, he broke his foot, forcing him to miss that year's All-Star Game. In 2012, Pedroia broke his left ring finger. Pedroia played through the entire 2013 season with a torn UCL in his thumb, which he got surgery on after the season. After a 2014 season in which he played 135 games, he suffered the aforementioned injury and has been in and out of the injured list ever since.

The 36-year-old won the American League MVP in 2008 and has one Gold Glove and four Silver Sluggers. He also played a pivotal role in the Red Sox's World Series victories in 2007 and 2013.