Astros owner Jim Crane said on Tuesday the team will "apologize" for its sign-stealing scandal once reconvening in February for Spring Training.

"When we get down to Spring Training, we'll all get them together and they'll come out with a strong statement as a team and, I think, apologize for what happened and move forward," Crane said on Tuesday before the Houston Sports Awards. "We're going to sit in a room and talk about it, then we'll come out and address the press. All of them will address the press, either as a group or individually. Quite frankly, we'll apologize for what happened, ask for forgiveness and move forward."

Crane fired former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for their role in the sign-stealing scandal on Jan. 13. The Astros were also fined $5 million and forced to forfeit first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts.

The Astros owner was given the Executive of the Year Award on Tuesday. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named Houston Athlete of the Year.

Crane bought the Astros in November 2011. Houston has reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, winning the World Series over the Dodgers in 2017. The Astros lost to the Nationals in seven games in the 2019 World Series.