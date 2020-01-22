Watch: Derek Jeter Gets Hall of Fame Call Surrounded By His Family

On Tuesday afternoon, Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter received a call from Jack O'Connell of the Baseball Writers' Association of America to inform him that he was elected to the 2020 Hall of Fame Class.

Jeter was joined by his wife, Hannah, his daughters and parents when the call came in.

Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick and appeared on 396 of 397 ballots.

In his 20-year career with the Yankees, Jeter won five World Series titles, five Gold Glove Awards and made 14 All-Star Games. He ended his career with 3,465 hits, 260 homers, 358 stolen bases and 1,311 RBIs. Since 2017, he has served as the CEO of the Marlins after owner Jeffrey Loria agreed to sell the team to Jeter and a group of investors.

The video of the call was captured by The Players Tribune, which Jeter helped found in 2014.

Jeter will be joined by former Colorado Rockies star slugger Larry Walker, who got 304 votes to get above the 75% needed to get elected.