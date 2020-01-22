The New York Mets are finalizing a contract to make Luis Rojas their next manager after the team parted ways with Carlos Beltrán for his role in the 2017 Astros' sign-stealing scandal, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo and multiple reports.

Rojas has spent 14 seasons within the Mets organization. He was Mickey Callaway's quality control coach last season. He interviewed for the manager role after Callaway was fired in October.

Beltrán was the third manager to lose his job in the fallout of the Astros scandal. Former Astros manager AJ Hinch was suspended and subsequently fired. Alex Cora mutually agreed to part ways with the Red Sox following his participation in the Astros' scheme as a bench coach. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow was also suspended by MLB and fired.

Rojas is the son of former player and manager Felipe Alou. He is the brother of former Mets outfielder Moises Alou.