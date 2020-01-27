The Diamondbacks' productive winter keeps rolling along. According to multiple reports, Arizona acquired Pirates All-Star outfielder Starling Marte for a pair of prospects.

The Athletic's Robert Murray first said a deal was close between the clubs, and according to Murray and Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks are sending 19-year-old shortstop Liover Peguero, last year's first-round pick Brennan Malone and $250,000 in international pool money for this year to Pittsburgh.

MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reports Arizona will receive $1.5 million along with Marte.

The 31-year-old outfielder has spent his entire eight-year career with the Pirates. Marte hit .295 last season and had career highs with 23 home runs and 82 RBI. He earned Gold Gloves in 2015 and 2016 for his work in left field.

Marte is owed $11.5 million for this season, and his contract includes a $12.5 million club option (or a $2 million buyout) for 2021.

By trading for the outfielder, the Diamondbacks can move Ketel Marte primarily to second base, which the club prefers to try to keep him healthy. Arizona has stayed busy this offseason after signing pitcher Madison Bumgarner to a five-year, $85 million deal in December. Later in the month, the club added right fielder Kole Calhoun on a two-year, $16 million contract. Catcher Stephen Vogt and relievers Hector Rondon and Junior Guerra have also signed deals with the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has one of the deepest farm systems in baseball. Malone and Peguero came in at No. 9 and No. 18, respectively, in MLB Pipeline's most recent ranking of their system.