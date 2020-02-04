The Astors have hired former Tampa Bay Rays vice president of baseball operations James Click to be their new general manager, replacing Jeff Luhnow, who was fired in the wake of MLB's sign-stealing investigation. The team announced the decision on Monday evening.

Click joined the Rays in 2005 as an intern to help build a database for then-baseball operations chief Andrew Friedman. He was hired full time in 2006, working his way up to the team's vice president of baseball operations which he served as between 2017-19.

“James has had an impressive career,” owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “He is a respected leader who has progressed in this game across all aspects of Baseball Operations and he has built great relationships with both front office and clubhouse personnel. I am thrilled to introduce him as our new General Manager – he is a great addition to the Astros.”

A Durham, N.C., native and graduate of Yale University, he wrote for Baseball Prospectus for several years before joining the Rays.

Tampa Bay is losing Click after already having lost senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom to the Red Sox this offseason.

Just last week, the Astros hired baseball lifer Dusty Baker as their next manager, replacing AJ Hinch, who was also fired in the wake of MLB's investigation. Baker, 70, has not managed in the majors since 2017 when he was the Nationals' manager for two seasons. He will be the oldest manager in the majors in 2020.

Click joins an Astros team that won the American League pennant for the second time in three seasons in 2019, falling in Game 7 of the World Series.