The 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts is reportedly headed from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in a three-team blockbuster deal, while 2012 AL Cy Young award winner David Price is also headed to Los Angeles as part of the agreement.

The biggest trade of the baseball offseason has sparked a wave of reactions from those in the sports world.

Here's a look at how the public—including players on the Red Sox and Dodgers—reacted to the mega-trade: