Hank Aaron Says Those Involved in Astros Scandal 'Should Be Out of Baseball'

Hank Aaron wants Major League Baseball to bring down the hammer on those involved in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

In an interview with Today's Craig Melvin, Aaron said he was surprised to hear about the Astros' electronically stealing signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Hall of Famer said anyone who participated in the scheme should receive a lifetime ban from the sport.

"Do you think the punishment fit the crime?" Melvin asked Aaron.

"No, I don't," Aaron said. "I think whoever did that, they should be out of baseball for the rest of their lives."

Aaron also joked with Melvin about players' stealing signs during his playing days and said, "They didn't steal them that way."

In January, MLB released its findings of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal and found that the team electronically stole signs in 2017 and 2018 with the use of an outfield camera. Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by MLB and subsequently fired.

In the fallout of the scandal, managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán parted ways with the Red Sox and Mets after being named in MLB's report. Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, and Beltran was a member of the team's World Series–winning roster. Beltran was the only player to be named in the findings.

During Melvin and Aaron's discussion, the former home run king said Pete Rose should still be banned from baseball and does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

His comments come after Rose filed a petition this week asking the commissioner's office to remove him from the league's ineligible list in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Rose and his lawyers are reportedly arguing that commissioner Rob Manfred opted not to punish players guilty of major game-changing rules infractions and should end his ban for gambling on baseball. Rose has been banned since 1989 for betting on games while serving as the manager of the Reds.