The Boston Red Sox's plans to trade star outfielder Mookie Betts will likely now become two separate trades involving the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Last Tuesday, the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins agreed to the framework of a deal that would send Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins and outfielder Alex Verdugo and pitcher Brusdar Graterol to Boston.

The agreement required teams to review players' medical files and the Red Sox grew concerned about what they saw from Graterol, who previously had Tommy John surgery and missed games in 2019 due to shoulder surgery. The teams remained confident in being able to salvage the deal.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Twins and Dodgers may be working on a trade involving Maeda and Graterol, who would end up with the Dodgers. He added that team doctors not affiliated with the Red Sox have no issues with Graterol's medical history.