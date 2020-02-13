Astros infielders Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman apologized for the team's sign-stealing scandal on Thursday.

Altuve and Bregman spoke at a press conference at Houston's spring training complex, standing alongside new manager Dusty Baker and team owner Jim Crane.

"I am really sorry about the choices that were made by me team, by the organization and by me. I’ve learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans," Bregman said at the team's facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Altuve joined Bregman with an apology from the Astros.

"I want to say that the whole Astros organization and the team feels bad about what happened in 2017," Altuve, 2017 American League MVP said. "We feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball."

In the wake of the commissioner's report on the Astros, Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch along with general manager Jeff Luhnow on Jan. 13.

The Astros enter 2020 following three straight playoff appearances. They won the World Series in 2017, but lost to the Nationals in the 2019 Fall Classic.