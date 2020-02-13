Astros owner Jim Crane apologized for the team's sign-stealing scandal before the beginning of Spring Training on Thursday.

Crane stated, "how sorry our team is for what happened," but fell short of acknowledging the effect sign-stealing had on the Astros' 2017 run to the World Series.

"Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game," Crane told the media at the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. "We had a good team. We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.”

Crane was then asked whether the sign stealing gave an advantage to Astros' hitters.

“It could possibly do that. It could possibly not," Crane said before the end of Thursday's press conference.

Houston's owner was joined by manager Dusty Baker as well as players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman on Thursday. Baker was named the Astros manager on Jan. 29, two weeks after former manager A.J. Hinch was fired for his role in the sign-stealing scandal.

Altuve and Bregman also made brief statements on Thursday. They did not take questions from the media.

"I want to say that the whole Astros organization and the team feels bad about what happened in 2017," Altuve said. "We feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball."