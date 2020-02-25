For the first time in four Spring Training appearances, Mets outfielder Tim Tebow has hit a home run. The 32-year-old former NFL quarterback launched a two-run shot off Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson in the first inning of Tuesday's game, his first home run of any kind since last July.

"I had a chance to see a few [pitches], and just tried to be tight and on time," Tebow said. "It feels really good. I feel like I'm seeing the ball pretty good."

Tebow signed with the Mets as a minor league free agent in September 2016. He has participated in every major league camp since then, but has yet to appear with the big league club during the regular season.

Tebow has moved up the organizational ranks throughout his brief minor league career, making the 2018 Eastern League All-Star team while playing with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He spent last season with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, but hit just .164 with four home runs. His 2019 season was cut short last season after he suffered a deep laceration cut.

Before joining the Mets, Tebow hadn't played baseball regularly since his junior year at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Fla., where he hit .494 and was all-county as a senior.

The Mets would go on to lose 9–6 to Detroit on Tuesday.