Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was absent from spring training on Tuesday due to a fever.

Sanchez will be assessed by a team doctor. A team spokesman told reporters they do not know if he is being tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sanchez has taken some time off during spring training due to tightness in his lower back. He was slated to take batting practice on Tuesday morning.

Last season, Sanchez batted .232 with 34 home runs and 77 RBIs.

MLB has started taking precautions against the spread of the coronavirus by prohibiting the media from conducting interviews in the clubhouse. The policy was also implemented by the MLS, NHL and NBA.

The Yankees face the Blue Jays on Tuesday. New York is scheduled to open the regular season on March 26 against the Orioles.