Report: Mets SP Noah Syndergaard Has Torn UCL in Right Elbow, Out for Season

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The injury will reportedly keep him out until at least April 2021. Syndergaard will undergo surgery on Thursday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

In 2017, Syndergaard, 27, played in just seven games as he struggled with a torn lat muscle in his right arm that landed him on the 60-day disabled list.

Last season, Syndergaard went 10–8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts. Syndergaard, who was heading into his sixth season with the Mets, is 47–30 with a 3.31 ERA over his career.

The MLB season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.