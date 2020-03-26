MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Wednesday he has completed his investigation into the Red Sox's alleged sign stealing in 2018, but the official report has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Boston, we are done with the investigation,” Manfred told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday. "“There’s been a delay in terms of producing a written report just because I, frankly, have not had time to turn to it with the other issues, but we will get a Boston report out before we resume play.”

The MLB suspended all operations on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak, amd no return date has been set. The league will likely need at least a few weeks of abbreviated spring training before regular-season games are held.

Manfred levied a $5 million fine on the Astros for their sign-stealing scandal on Jan. 13. Houston also forfeited its first and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, though no players were suspended.

The Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora on Jan. 14, one day after the Astros fired former manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.