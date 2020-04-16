Mets star Pete Alonso has plenty of free time right now and decided to return to high school to brush up on his math skills.

Earlier this week, Alonso joined teacher Greg Berry from Jericho High School (Jericho, N.Y.) on Zoom to introduce his geometry lesson on cyclic quadrilaterals.

According to News 12, Berry got the reigning National League Rookie of the Year to call into his class after donating to Alonso's charity.

The Mets' first baseman joked that he doesn't remember learning about cyclic quadrilaterals in school and encouraged Jericho High's students and the baseball team to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Stay in school, get good grades. I hope you guys enjoy it and get something good out of Mr. Berry's class," Alsonso said. "I also want to give a shoutout to the Jericho High School baseball team as well. I'm sorry about y'all's season, boys.

"I can't wait for you guys to get back to playing again. We're all going to power through this together."

Alonso isn't the only sports star to crash an online class this spring. Last month, Peyton Manning took part in a virtual drop-in for a University of Tennessee class. He crashed his former professor's Communications 499 class, surprising the students and attempting to lift their spirits.