Marlins CEO Derek Jeter will forgo his salary indefinitely amid the sports shutdown, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish.

Sources told Mish that members of Miami's executive team have agreed to take pay cuts and Jeter informed the club's baseball operations staff on a conference call on Monday that they will receive their current pay through at least May 31.

The Marlins' decision comes at a time of heavy uncertainty for MLB while the start of the 2020 season remains unknown during the coronavirus pandemic. The Braves, Phillies and Giants reportedly will pay employees through May 31, but MLB could reach a decision this week that will provide teams will flexibility for paying non-playing personnel.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, commissioner Rob Manfred "will suspend Uniform Employee Contracts, enabling teams to furlough employees or reduce their pay."

Teams would not be required to take those measures, which would go into effect on May 1, reports Rosenthal. Nonplaying personnel includes both major and minor-league level managers and coaches, scouts and some front-office employees.

Teams reportedly could continue to provide employees with health benefits under the suspension, as well as discuss other measures like deferring their pay.

Last week, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Manfred told league employees that they will continue to be paid through at least May 31. Senior staff members–including Manfred–will reportedly reduce their pay by an average of 35% for 2020.

In March, MLB and the MLBPA reached an agreement over players' pay and service time for the postponed season. MLB committed to advancing $170 million in salaries to players, with the bulk of the money going to players who earn comparatively lower wages. Even if the season is canceled, the $170 million is non-refundable. The agreement also stipulated that an abbreviated or canceled season would not damage players' accrual of service time.