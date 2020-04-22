Major League Baseball has determined that the primary culprit in the Red Sox's sign-stealing operation throughout the 2018 was the team's video replay system operator.

The league is suspending the operator, J.T. Watkins, and docking the Red Sox a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. Watkins will be suspended without pay for the 2020 regular season and prohibited from serving as a replay room operator for the 2021 regular season and postseason.

"I find that unlike the Houston Astros’ 2017 conduct, in which players communicated to the batter from the dugout area in real time the precise type of pitch about to be thrown, Watkins’s conduct, by its very nature, was far more limited in scope and impact," Manfred wrote in MLB's report.

Alex Cora, who managed the 2018 Red Sox that won 108 games and the World Series, was suspended in MLB's prior report on the Astros. He will remain suspended through the 2020 postseason, but only for his conduct with Houston.

During its investigation into the Astros, MLB found Houston stole signs electronically with the use of an outfield camera during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Cora, who served as Houston's bench coach in 2017, was named in the report.

MLB's investigation into the Red Sox included interviews with 65 witnesses and 34 current and former Red Sox players. MLB also examined tens of thousands of emails, text messages, video clips and photographs.

“Many players told my investigators that they were unaware that in-game sign decoding from the replay station had been prohibited in 2018 and 2019,” the report says.

"MLB acknowledged the front office's extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that Alex Cora, the coaching staff and most of the players did not engage in, nor were they aware of, any violations," Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. Regardless, these rules violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner's ruling."

The Red Sox and Cora agreed to part ways in early January. The team subsequently named Ron Roenicke as its interim manager.

In the aftermath of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, MLB is looking to crack down on cheating. According to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, the league is working with the players association on a variety of new protocols to prevent future incidents.

The league was expect to implement those changes ahead of the 2020 regular season, but the league has suspended play indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.