Major League Baseball's proposal to have the 2020 amateur draft held from the commissioner's office has been rejected by the MLB Players Association, according to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The league proposed for the draft to have 10 rounds, per The Athletic which is five more than the league's rules require. It included other restrictions to which the players objected.

In the proposal, the league would have the draft split into two five-round portions, according to The Athletic. The slot values for picks in the first five rounds would be equal to what they were in 2019. For rounds six through 10, slot values would be 50% of last year's value. Teams would also be allowed to sign five undrafted players for $20,000, the maximum bonus a player is allowed to receive. Teams could also sign as many players as they wanted for $5,000 or less.

The looming threat in these negotiations is a draft with even fewer rounds, something the players are against.

MLB could still send a different proposal. In March, the two sides agreed to a broad framework for the draft that set parameters at somewhere between five and 40 rounds, with a commitment to sticking to the 2019 draft's slot values. As of now, the draft is still scheduled to take place in June.