When Cubs rookie Kerry Wood took the mound on May 6, 1998, it seemed like an ordinary day. Nine innings later, it ended in one of the most historic games witnessed at Wrigley Field when he tied the major league record with 20 strikeouts.

Wood faced the Astros that day in only the fifth start of his MLB career. Houston boasted the second-best scoring record in the National League at the time, but the team didn't look like it against Wood. His first pitch got away from him and flew over catcher Sandy Martinez to hit home plate umpire Jerry Meals in the facemask. Wood quickly settled down and struck out Craig Biggio, Derek Bell and Jeff Bagwell. Astros starter Shane Reynolds retired the side to end a competitive first inning.

Wood struck out his first two batters in the second before Dave Clark flied out to center field. It would be one of only two balls hit against Wood all day. Mark Grace put the Cubs ahead, 1–0, in the bottom of the inning when he scored off Henry Rodriguez's sacrifice fly.

The Astros appeared to tie the game in the third but Woods got out of the jam. Ricky Gutierrez led off with a single that bounced off third baseman Kevin Orie's glove. It would be the only hit given up by Wood, but it sparked controversy with some fans arguing it should be ruled an error. Gutierrez advanced to second off Reynolds' sacrifice bunt and later to third when Wood balked. The Cubs rookie escaped the scoring threat when Biggio grounded out.

Through three innings, Reynolds had struck out more batters (seven) than Wood (six). However, that wouldn't last long. Only one other Astros hitter reached base the rest of the game when Wood accidentally struck Biggio with a two-out hit-by-pitch in the sixth inning.

Wood's performance was masterful. He entered the top of the ninth with 18 strikeouts and a chance to potentially break the major league record. Bill Spiers went down swinging and Biggio grounded out to first. While facing his final batter, Wood struck out Bell to tie Roger Clemens' record and beat the Astros 2–0. The Cubs rushed to the mound to hug Wood and the crowd at Wrigley roared.

Wood only allowed one hit, no runs, no walks and 20 K's in the instant classic. He joined Clemens as the only pitchers at the time to record 20 strikeouts in nine innings. Clemens first set the record in 1986 but accomplished the feat again in 1996. Randy Johnson (2001) and Max Scherzer (2016) later reached the milestone.