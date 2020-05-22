Mike Trout Rookie Card Sells for Over $900K, New Record for Modern Cards

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is the consensus pick as baseball's best player—his three MVP awards, eight All-Star selections and seven Silver Slugger awards surely help build his case.

Now, Trout can add another superlative to his name: he's just set the record for highest-priced modern-day baseball card ever sold.

Trout's autographed rookie card sold for $922,500 at Goldin Auctions in Runnemede, New Jersey, on Thursday, making it the highest price ever fetched for a modern-day baseball card, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell.

The card was listed alongside other in-demand memorabilia, including items and cards of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Trout won his most recent MVP award last season, when he batted .291/.438/.645 with 45 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 134 games. He's finished first or second in MVP voting in seven of the past eight seasons, and he won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2012.