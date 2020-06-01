The MLB Players Association submitted its proposal to the league on Sunday, according to Jeff Passan.

In its plan, the union proposes a 114-game season that would commence June 30 and end on Oct. 31. Per Passan, players want three weeks to train, allow time for travel -- domestically and internationally -- and for coronavirus testing. It also requests that all players have the option to opt-out if they don't want to play. Players considered "high risk" that opt out of playing would receive their salaries, while others opting out would just receive service time.

As Passan notes, the deal would need to be completed this week.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the players were seeking access to the league's financial documents that would paint a clearer picture of MLB's economic distress. The league had sent its proposal to the players on Tuesday, in which it proposed a plan to have higher-paid players take steeper pay cuts.

Also included in the MLBPA's proposal is a potential $100 million in deferred salaries during the new spring training, per Passan. The union also proposed two years of playoff expansion.