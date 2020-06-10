Despite ongoing negotiations appearing to put the 2020 MLB season in some jeopardy, commissioner Rob Manfred feels confident in the league's ability to resume play.

"We’re going to play baseball in 2020. 100 percent," Manfred to ESPN's Karl Ravech ahead of the 2020 MLB draft.

On Tuesday night, the MLBPA sent MLB a proposal for an 89-game season with a full prorated share of salary and expanded playoffs. ESPN's Jeff Passan noted MLB will reject this offer from the union, while MLB Network's Jon Heyman cited an ownership source that said, "We're nowhere."

The MLBPA's offer came one day after the league's owners reportedly sent a proposal suggesting a 76-game season with 75% prorated salaries.

Manfred also told ESPN on Wednesday that the league plans on making a new proposal after receiving the players' proposal, adding it will be a "significant move in the players' direction," but "if we have to we'll exercise that right" to set a 48-game season.

In March, the two sides reached an agreement that would prorate player salaries based on the number of games played. However, the players have fought back since MLB owners proposed splitting all revenue for the 2020 season 50-50 between the owners and the players.

MLB has already established its health and safety plans for when the season returns, but the union has already drawn a firm line in the sand on the issue of players taking additional salary cuts.

The league initially set its sights on returning in time for July 4, but that timeline has been stalled while MLB and the MLBPA have negotiated for weeks to reach a deal on starting the season.