MLB has sent its latest proposal to the MLB Players Association for a 72-game season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the proposal includes players receiving 70% of their prorated salaries for the regular season and 80% if the postseason is completed. The regular season would start on July 14 and end on Sept. 27, and teams would be allowed to have 29-man rosters for the first month.

Nightengale adds that MLB set a deadline for the players union to reach a decision on the proposal by Sunday night. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, if the MLBPA accepts the proposal, the league would announce its timeline for starting the 2020 season within 48 hours. The plan reportedly would include returning to spring training for at least 21 days.

All players would have the right to opt-out of playing this season without receiving pay or service time, while high-risk players amid the coronavirus pandemic would be paid, per Nightengale.

On Monday, MLB has sent a proposal to the MLBPA suggesting a 76-game season with 75% prorated salaries, which the players union countered on Tuesday with a proposal for 89 games with a full prorated share of salary and expanded playoffs.

MLB initially set its sights on returning in time for July 4, but that timeline has been stalled while it has negotiated with the MLBPA for weeks to reach a deal on starting the season.

In March, the two sides reached an agreement that would prorate player's salaries based on the number of games played. However, the players have fought back since MLB owners proposed splitting all revenue for the 2020 season 50-50 between the owners and the players. MLB has established its health and safety plans for when the season returns, but the union has already drawn a firm line in the sand on the issue of players taking additional salary cuts.