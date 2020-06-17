The Major League Baseball Players Trust announced on Wednesday it will commit $1 million to support Minor League players who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 crisis.

The MLB Players Trust said it will work with organizations that are already providing support to Minor League players in need.

"Major League Baseball Players are proud to support our fellow players in minor league baseball,” Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller said in a statement. “These players have found themselves hit hard as a result of the pandemic and are unable to play the game we all love. The game is also their livelihood and there is no doubt the financial impact has been challenging. We hope to help them navigate these difficult times.”

MLB and Minor League Baseball have been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. MLB and the players union are currently in negotiations to begin the 2020 season, though no agreement has been reached.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred met with MLBPA president Tony Clark on Tuesday. MLB has sent a proposal to the Players Association, and while no deal has been met, there has been "significant progress," per ESPN's Jeff Passan.