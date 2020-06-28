2020 MLB Season: Team-by-Team Player Pools

The 2020 MLB season will be unlike any that have come before it. Along with the shortened 60-game format comes a slew of rule changes, including the universal DH, starting each extra inning with a runner on second base and a plethora of health protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Another change is how teams will be allowed to construct their rosters. For this year, each club can establish a player pool of up to 60 players that can be used throughout the season. Only those players will be allowed to participate in summer training camp. Active rosters will allow up to 30 players to start the season, then down to 28 after two weeks and then to the final 26-man active roster two weeks after that. All players added to teams' 40-man or active rosters must first be added to the 60-man player pools.

Below are the player pools for each team. This post will be updated as more teams publicly release their rosters.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles’ pool features 45 players (excluding Trey Mancini, who is on the 60-day IL), with the club announcing it will be adding more players in the coming days. Catcher Adley Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft, is not on the initial list.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox’s initial player pool consists of 47 players, though Jeter Downs, whom they acquired in the Mookie Betts trade, is not among the group.

New York Yankees

Six of the Yankees’ 58 players are catchers. Miguel Andújar, a third baseman the last two years, is listed as an infielder/outfielder, and utility infielder Matt Duffy—last seen as a member of the Texas Rangers—is now with New York.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays used the full allotment of 60 players for their pool, including their top prospect, 19-year-old shortstop Wander Franco.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays added 58 players to their pool Sunday, while also receiving permission to return to and train in Toronto.

AL Central

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have not yet released their player pool publicly.

Cleveland Indians

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who recovered from leukemia last season, is included among Cleveland’s pool of 55 players.

Detroit Tigers

Both outfielder Riley Greene, the fifth overall draft pick in 2019, and catcher Dillon Dingler, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, are among the players on the Tigers’ player pool. Spencer Torkelson, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, is not included on the initial list, though Detroit still has several spots open.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals have not yet released their player pool publicly.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins will not be releasing their player pool roster Sunday, per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park.

AL West

Houston Astros

The Astros’ player pool includes 30 pitchers and 26 position players, with four open spots left.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have not yet released their player pool publicly.

Oakland Athletics

The A’s have included 42 players in their initial pool, with the players reporting to summer camp on July 2.

Seattle Mariners

Right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock, who was selected sixth overall in the 2020 MLB draft, is among the players named in the Mariners’ initial player pool.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers have included 55 players in their initial pool for camp.

NL East

Atlanta Braves

The Braves’ 56-player list features 30 pitchers, including 2020 first-round pick Jared Shuster. Former Cy Young Award winner Félix Hernández and first baseman Yonder Alonso, an All-Star in 2017, are also on there as non-roster invitees.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins’ pool has 57 players, though outfielder Matt Kemp was notably left off. Kemp signed a minor-league deal with Miami in December.

New York Mets

The Mets have not yet released their player pool publicly.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have not yet released their player pool publicly.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals used up all 60 slots in their player pool.

NL Central

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs will not be releasing their player pool Sunday, per MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have included 57 players on their list—35 to train in Cincinnati, and 22 set to train at Prasco Park in nearby Mason, Ohio.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers will not be releasing their player pool Sunday, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates’ list features a designated “taxi squad” that will train in Altoona, Pa.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are inviting 44 players to camp, a group that includes relief pitcher Jordan Hicks. Hicks, who has Type 1 diabetes, underwent Tommy John surgery last season.

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have not yet released their player pool publicly.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are inviting 52 players to camp, among them relief pitcher Daniel Bard. Bard, 35, last appeared in the Majors in 2013 with the Red Sox, and retired in 2017 before signing a minor-league deal with Colorado in February.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers' player pool leaves nine open spots. Among the 28 pitchers invited to camp are Blake Treinen and Jimmy Nelson.

San Diego Padres

The Padres have not yet released their player pool publicly.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have not yet released their player pool publicly.