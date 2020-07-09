ESPN Films announced an upcoming multi-part 30 for 30 documentary on the legendary 1986 Mets team.

Highlighting their iconic season, which featured a franchise record 108-54 record and one of the greatest World Series comebacks, the series will be executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Sal “Cousin Sal” Iacono, ITV’s Jordana Hochman, Kimmelot’s Scott Lonker and MLB’s Nick Trotta.

Nick Davis, who was the writer and director of the PBS documentary “Ted Williams: ‘The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived,’” will direct the multi-part series on the team. The series will show moments on and off of the field.

The 1986 Mets team won the National League East by 21.5 games over their division rival Philadelphia Phillies. New York finished the season with a +205 run differential and a collective team ERA of 3.11. Combined with a team batting line of .263/.339/.401, the Mets led the league in runs scored and batting average.

However, they were also known as one of the 'wildest' teams in the league because of drugs and alcohol used by players throughout their championship winning season. Former pitcher Ron Darling recounted many instances of that lifestyle in his book "Game 7, 1986 - Failure and Triumph in the Biggest Game of My Life."

The pivotal moment of the 1986 World Series came in Game 6 when the Red Sox led the Mets 5-3 into the bottom of the 10th inning. They rallied, defeating the Red Sox 6-5 and pushing the series to Game 7.

To win the franchise's second championship, the New York Mets made another comeback, climbing their way back from a 3-0 deficit to win 8-5.