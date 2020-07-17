SI.com
Report: Padres Trade OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Ronald Bolaños to Royals for LHP Tim Hill

One week before the start of MLB's abbreviated 2020 season, the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres reportedly have agreed to a trade.

Royals acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños and outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Padres in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tim Hill, according to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi.

Bolaños, 23, debuted last season and pitched five games with three starts. He posted a 5.95 ERA in 19 2/3 innings, with 19 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Cordero, 25, played in 79 games for the Padres over the past three seasons, though only nine in 2019. He's batting .240/.306/.431, with 106 strikeouts in 273 career plate appearances. He missed most of last season with an elbow injury.

Hill, 30, went 2-0 with one save and a 3.63 ERA over 39 2/3 innings last season.