Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was fittingly selected to throw out the first pitch of the MLB season after it was delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, it was a wild pitch.

You have to give the 79-year-old credit for trying to throw from the mound, rather than the grass as many do. Nevertheless, there were many jokes to be had.

There were some who were a bit more forgiving, though.

President Trump was featured in a pregame segment for an interview with Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera. Word will certainly get back to the Yankees fan-in-chief about Fauci's first pitch. What will he think about it?

Aw, who are we kidding?