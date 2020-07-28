Mike Foltynewicz Designated for Assignment by Braves

The Braves designated starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz for assignment on Monday, manager Brian Snitker announced.

Reliever Chad Sobotka will take Foltynewicz’s spot on Atlanta’s pitching staff, per Snitker.

Foltynewicz gave up six runs, four hits and four walks in a loss to the Rays on Monday night. He’s been with Atlanta since 2015, posting a 4.24 ERA in 117 starts.

"After the last couple outings in [summer camp], we wanted to give it a go here and it was the same," Snitker said postgame. "We didn’t see enough increase in the velocity. That's who he’s been. He’s been a stuff guy for the entire time we’ve had him. The stuff hasn't been there."

The Braves fell to 2–2 with Monday's loss. They will face Tampa again on Tuesday night, with first pitch slated for 5:40 p.m. CT.