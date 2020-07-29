The Dodgers and Astros' first meeting since Houston was punished for stealing signs during the 2017 season was full of fireworks.

On Tuesday night, in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Dodgers leading 5-2, Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly threw a 96-mph fastball, which sailed behind the head of Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, as the fourth pitch of a four-pitch walk.

Later in the inning, Kelly threw a curveball that whizzed by the head of Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa went on to strike out to end the inning and as Kelly walked off the mound, the two exchanged words.

Shortly after, the benches cleared.

Kelly was not on the Dodgers team that lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series.

The two clubs were not supposed to play each other this season in the originally crafted 2020 MLB schedule. However, as a result of the league implementing a 60-game schedule, the two teams are set to play three more times this season.

Los Angeles led 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning.