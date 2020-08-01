Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, out since the start of the season dealing with COVID-19, will not play this season while recovering from a heart complication stemming from COVID-19.

Team chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced the decision Saturday, saying the team anticipates Rodriguez to make a full recovery.

Rodriguez, 27, has myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The pitcher confirmed his diagnosis in an interview with WEEI radio on Sunday.

"That's the most important part of your body," Rodriguez said. "The first time I hear, I was kind of scared a little. Now that I know what it is, I'm still scared, but now I know exactly what it is. I just talk to my mom, talk to my wife, let them know what I have, and now I've got to take the rest."

Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts in 2019, posting career bests in wins, ERA, innings (203 1/3) and strikeouts (213).