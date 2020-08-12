Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander plans to resume throwing next week as he looks to return in 2020, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Verlander has not pitched since he threw six innings in a win over the Mariners on July 24. It was reported that he would miss the 2020 season with an elbow injury two days later, but manager Dusty Baker said later that day that Verlander would be shut down for a couple of weeks before being reevaluated. Verlander also refuted the report that he would miss the season.

Verlander, 37, won the Cy Young for the second time in 2019 as he posted a 2.58 ERA along with 300 strikeouts. He's 43-15 with a 2.45 ERA in 74 career starts with the Astros, and he led Houston's pitching staff as the franchise won its first World Series in 2017.

The Astros' once-elite rotation has diminished in 2020 with Verlander on the Injured List and Gerrit Cole now with the Yankees. They currently sit No. 3 in the AL West at 7–10 after losing six of their last seven games.

Houston will host the Giants on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.