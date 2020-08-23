A Mike Trout rookie card set the new record for highest-price sold at auction on Saturday night when it was purchased for nearly $4 million, Goldin Auctions announced Sunday.

The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Superfractor signed Rookie Card Serial sold for $3.936 million, surpassing the previous record held by a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 card, which sold for $3.12 million in 2016.

The identity of the Trout card's buyer was not made public.

"This event was somewhat of a perfect storm as we had a remarkable collection of historic memorabilia supported by incredible marketing and publicity during a great market for sports collectibles," Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, said in an official release.

The auction for the record-breaking Trout card began in July with an opening bid of $1 million.

Trout was drafted No. 25 overall in the 2009 MLB draft.

He did not make his MLB debut until 2011, when he played 40 games with Los Angeles.

He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2012.