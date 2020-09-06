Move over, King Fish—there's a new fish in town.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career home run Saturday, breaking a tie with Tim Salmon for the Angels' all-time leader.

The home run gave Trout 15 on the season, giving him the major league lead. He entered the day tied with Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at 14.

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Trout, 29, reaches the 300 home run mark in his 1,235th game, 433 games fewer than it took Salmon to hit 299. He's the 151st player to reach the 300-home run milestone, and is 11th among active players in career home runs.

With 201 career stolen bases, Trout is the fastest to reach the 300 home run and 200 stolen base mark, surpassing Willie Mays.

Salmon spent his entire 14-year career with the Angels, helping lead the franchise to its lone World Series championship in 2002. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1993 and had eight seasons with 20 or more home runs.