Jacob deGrom Exits Start After Two Innings With Injury

Mets ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom exited his start against the Phillies on Wednesday after just two innings because of a right hamstring spasm, according to the Mets. He was replaced by Michael Wacha.

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

deGrom pitched a perfect first inning before getting roughed up for three runs in the second. His average fastball velocity dropped slightly to 98.7 mph in the second inning, down from 99.2 mph in the first.

Of his first 29 pitches of the game, 19 of them were fastballs, though all of his last 11 pitches were sliders or changeups. This was the first game in which deGrom has allowed three earned runs all season.

The reason for his departure was undisclosed initially, though due to the dip in velocity, change in pitch sequence and uncharacteristically early hook, injury was expected. The severity of the hamstring injury is unknown.

Entering the game, deGrom led the National League with a 1.67 ERA. He was 4-1 on the season with 79 strikeouts in 54 innings prior to Wednesday's outing. His ERA is now 2.09, which drops him to fifth in the league.