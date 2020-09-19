Albert Pujols Passes Willie Mays for Fifth on All-Time Home Run List

Five days after blasting his 660th career home run, Albert Pujols has now moved past the Say Hey Kid.

Pujols' solo homer in the fifth inning of Friday night's game against the Rangers, giving him five on the season and 661 for his career. He homered again in his next at-bat in the seventh inning, giving him 60 career multi-home run games. With his second blast of the night off of Texas reliever Demarcus Evans, Pujols has now homered against 428 different pitchers.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pujols, 40, reaches No. 661 in his 2,858th career game, while it took Mays 2,980 games to hit his 660th home run. The 2020 season has already seen Pujols move into fifth all-time in doubles (669), passing George Brett and Craig Biggio, and into third place on the all-time RBI list above Alex Rodriguez.

In his ninth season with the Angels, Pujols ranks fifth in franchise history with 216 home runs and fifth in RBI (769).