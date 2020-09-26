Longtime Giants right fielder Hunter Pence is hanging it up after 14 seasons.

Pence announced his retirement in a video on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

"I love to play baseball, and I cherished every day. Every teammate, every victory and every defeat, along with the lessons that came with them. Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career when you have to say, 'I am retiring from baseball,' " Pence said in the video.

"I'm looking forward to being a Giants fan now. ...know that my heart will always be in San Francisco."

Pence, 37, spent eight seasons with the Giants and helped the team win two World Series championships in 2012 and 2014. The popular outfielder was designated for assignment last month in his second stint with the club.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by the Astros in 2004, Pence played for Houston and the Phillies before landing with the Giants in a trade in 2012. The four-time All-Star was a fan favorite thanks to his dynamic personality and regular hijinks with teammates. He went to the Rangers in 2019 as a free agent and made the AL All-Star team, but returned to San Francisco in the shortened 2020 season.

Pence finished his major-league career batting .279 with 244 home runs and 942 RBIs.