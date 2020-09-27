Ron Roenicke Won't Return as Red Sox Manager Next Season

The Red Sox announced Sunday that Ron Roenicke will not return as the club's manager next season.

Roenicke was hired as the Red Sox' bench coach in Nov. 2017. In February, he was named the team's interim manager and in April, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom removed Roenicke's interim tag.

Roenicke, however, was only under contract for the 2020 season.

“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” Bloom said in a statement. “While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron."

The Red Sox are 23-36 this season and will play their final game of the year Sunday in Atlanta.

Roenicke replaced Alex Cora, who was let go in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. During its investigation, MLB found the Astros stole signs electronically with the use of an outfield camera during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Cora, who served as Houston's bench coach in 2017, was named in the report as one of the main architects of the scheme. He was suspended for the 2020 MLB season.