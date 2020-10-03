October is here, and MLB is in the middle of its postseason feast.

The wild-card series, the first round of MLB's expanded playoff format, was loaded with excitement as the field of teams narrowed from 16 to eight.

In the American League, the Rays easily swept the Blue Jays, while the Yankees mounted two comebacks and battled rain delays to defeat the Indians. The Astros handed the Twins a record 18th straight postseason loss and the A's overcame a wild-card hex to beat the White Sox in three games.

The National League brought plenty of drama, too. The Marlins kept their undefeated postseason series streak alive with a sweep of the struggling Cubs, and the Braves didn't let the Reds, or a 13-inning Game 1, slow them down. The Dodgers demolished the Brewers, while San Diego slugged its way past the Cardinals in three games.

Now, the eight winners head to their bubble sites for the best-of-five division series. This round lives up to its name since all four series feature intradivision matchups across the AL and NL.

The Rays and Yankees' AL East rivalry heads west to play at Petco Park in San Diego, and the Astros and A's (AL West) will face off at Dodger Stadium. Out in Texas, the NLDS brings the Dodgers and Padres (NL West) together at Globe Life Field in Arlington, while the Braves and Marlins (NL East) will meet at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Check Out the Division Series Matchups and Broadcast Schedule (all times Eastern):

American League Division Series:

Rays vs. Yankees

Game 1: Oct. 5 at 8:07 p.m. (TBS)

Oct. 5 at 8:07 p.m. (TBS) Game 2: Oct. 6 (TBS)

Oct. 6 (TBS) Game 3: Oct. 7 (TBS)

Oct. 7 (TBS) Game 4: Oct. 8 (TBS)*

Oct. 8 (TBS)* Game 5: Oct. 9 (TBS)*

Astros vs. Athletics

Game 1: Oct. 5 at 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

Oct. 5 at 4:07 p.m. (TBS) Game 2: Oct. 6 (TBS)

Oct. 6 (TBS) Game 3: Oct. 7 (TBS)

Oct. 7 (TBS) Game 4: Oct. 8 (TBS)*

Oct. 8 (TBS)* Game 5: Oct. 9 (TBS)*

National League Division Series:

Dodgers vs. Padres

Game 1: Oct. 6 (MLB Network/FS1)

Oct. 6 (MLB Network/FS1) Game 2: Oct. 7 (MLB Network/FS1)

Oct. 7 (MLB Network/FS1) Game 3: Oct. 8 (MLB Network/FS1)

Oct. 8 (MLB Network/FS1) Game 4: Oct. 9 (FS1)*

Oct. 9 (FS1)* Game 5: Oct. 10 (FS1)*

Braves vs. Marlins