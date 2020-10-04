Phillies general manager Matt Klentak is stepping down from his role after five seasons leading Philadelphia's front office, the team announced Saturday. Klentak will be reassigned to a new role within the organization.

“I have stated publicly that winning is what matters, not just in Philadelphia but in all cities and in all sports,” managing partner John Middleton said. “While Matt made many significant contributions to the organization, we did not accomplish our goal of playing baseball in October. Consequently, we have mutually agreed to allow new leadership to head Baseball Operations.”

“While I am disappointed that we failed to reach our ultimate goal, I am nevertheless very proud of the progress that this organization made over the last five years and of the people who worked so hard to make it happen,” Klentak said. “I am grateful for all of the support that I received along the way from Phillies ownership, friends and colleagues, and our loyal Phillies fans.”

Klentak, 40, took over the role in October 2015 after serving as assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies never finished above .500 in any of his five seasons at the helm, posting a 28-32 record in 2020 and falling one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild-card spot.

Among the notable moves the Phillies made under Klentak's stewardship are the $330 million deal to land Bryce Harper in free agency and his trade acquisition of catcher J.T. Realmuto. This year's team was undone by its bullpen, which posted a league-worst 7.06 ERA. The Phillies have not made the playoffs or posted a winning season since 2011.