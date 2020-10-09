Daughter of Jackie Robinson Calls for Removal of Father's Image From Trump Campaign Ad

Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon, wrote on Twitter Thursday that her family "strongly objects" to President Donald Trump's campaign using an image of her father in a recent advertisement.

The 90-second ad released this week shows pictures of Robinson, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other monumental figures and moments in U.S. history to promote themes of American exceptionalism.

"The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in," Sharon tweeted. "We're insulted and demand that his image be removed!"

Yahoo Sports notes that while Robinson's daughter called for the removal of the image, she may not have any legal recourse unless she owns the image and the campaign used it without her permission.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., also took issue with the Trump campaign's use of a Dr. King image.

"I find President Trump's use of my father's image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK's commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity," she tweeted Wednesday. "My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values, @realDonaldTrump."