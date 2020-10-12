Bullpen Leads Rays to Game 1 Victory Over Astros in ALCS

On his 11th pitch of the game, Rays starter Blake Snell made a mistake to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, leaving a fastball down the heart of the plate that Altuve hit for a solo homer in the first inning. From there, the Tampa Bay pitching staff imposed its will.

The Rays bullpen stymied Houston's bats, while Tampa Bay's lineup did just enough in a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the ALCS. Four Rays relievers combined for four shutout innings, with Diego Castillo finishing the job in a five-out save.

Tampa Bay tied the game on a solo home run by Randy Arozarena off of Astros starter Framber Valdez. It was Arozarena's fourth homer in his last six playoff games.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays took the lead in the fifth after Willy Adames led off the inning with a walk, then advanced to third after back-to-back groundouts. That enabled catcher Mike Zunino to drive him in with a two-out single.

Houston had its chances, leaving 10 men on base for the night. The Astros had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning before Yuli Gurriel hit into an inning-ending double play. They also had the tying run on second base with two outs in the ninth, but Castillo was again able to escape the jam by striking out Altuve to end the game.