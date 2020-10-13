The Dodgers have scratched ace Clayton Kershaw from his start in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Braves.

Los Angeles announced that Tony Gonsolin will start in Kershaw's place because the 32-year-old starter is dealing with back spasms. The move comes after the Dodgers fell 5–1 to the Braves in Game 1 thanks to Atlanta's four-run ninth inning.

Kershaw, who has struggled with back pain throughout his career, last pitched in Game 2 of the NLDS. He struck out six batters in six innings, and the Dodgers' offense backed him up to hold on for a 6–5 win over the Padres. Gonsolin did not pitch in the NLDS because he was slated to be Los Angeles' Game 4 starter, but the Dodgers swept the Padres in three games.

Kershaw had a rocky start to the 2020 season after he was scratched from Opening Day in July with back issues. He debuted in August and finished the regular season with a 2.16 ERA, 0.840 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 58.1 innings of work.

In nine appearances this season, Gonsolin compiled a 2.31 ERA while striking out 46 batters in 46.2 innings of work.